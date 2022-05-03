Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will continue to follow the Champions League

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will not let his team’s upset at the hands of Villarreal prevent him from enjoying the rest of the Champions League tournament.

In fact, Nagelsmann seems to be extremely into watching how it all plays out.

“I watched the Champions League this week. Wednesday (Liverpool vs Villarreal) hurts a bit. The game was similar to ours, Villarreal played similarly. Maybe we needed something like Liverpool’s deflected shot. Liverpool’s counter-pressing was outstanding. I’m excited for the second leg,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

While the Manchester City vs. Real Madrid showdown was the barnburner for the week, Liverpool vs. Villarreal was a bit more rough-and-tumble. It was natural, however, that Nagelsmann had more interest in watching Jurgen Klopp’s squad take on the team that eliminated Bayern Munich.

Surely, the viewing had to be a bit painful for Nagelsmann as it probably left him thinking about what might have been.