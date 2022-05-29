Bayern Munich to face Viktoria Köln 1904 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal

As quickly as the conclusion of the Bundesliga season has come upon us, the draw for next season’s first round of the DFB-Pokal has taken place. For the first round, Bayern Munich has been drawn to face 3. Liga outfit Viktoria Köln 1904, who finished in 13th place in their league this season. It will be an away match for Bayern and they will also have to play this tie at a later date, either August 30th or 31st, than the rest of the first round matches due to their involvement in the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig on July 30th. Leipzig will have to do the same for their first round DFB-Pokal tie against FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen.

For Bayern, it will be another season where they’ll have to play their first round tie after the start of the Bundesliga season, but last seasons they disposed of Bremer SV in the first round 12-0. Julian Nagelsmann shouldn’t have to fret too much for this occasion, but he’ll certainly want to avoid getting knocked out in the second round of the competition once again.

As is often the case in the early days and rounds of the Pokal, there are some scintillating ties to look forward to.

This is how the first round looks overall:

SSV Jahn Regensburg vs. FC Koln

FV Engers 07 vs. Arminia Bielefeld

VFB Lubleck vs. Hansa Rostock

FC Kaan-Marienborn vs. FC Nurnberg

TSV Schott Mainz vs. Hannover 96

TSG Neustrelitz vs. Karlsruher SC

FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen vs. RB Leipzig

SG Dynamo Dresden vs. VfB Stuttgart

FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin vs. VfL Bochum

Chemnitzer FC vs. Union Berlin

SV 07 Elversberg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

BSV Rehden vs. SV Sandhausen

FC Einheit Wernigerode vs. SC Paderborn

SV Rodinghausen vs. TSG Hoffenheim

FV Illertissen vs. Heidenheim

Kickers Offenbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Hertha Berlin

TSV 1860 Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund (!!!!!)

FC Kaiserslautern vs. SC Freiburg

SV Oberachern vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Ingolstadt vs. Darmstadt

SV Waldhof Mannheim vs. Holstein Kiel

Tus BW Lohne vs. FC Augsburg

SV Straelen vs. FC St. Pauli

SpVgg Bayreuth vs. Hamburg SV

FC Erzgebirge AUE vs. FSV Mainz

FC Energie Cottbus vs. Werder Bremen

Bremer SV vs. Schalke 04

FC Carl Zeiss Zenna vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Stuttgarter Kickers vs. SpVgg Greuter Furth

FC Magdeburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

In the expected event that Bayern gets past Viktoria Koln in the first round, the draw for the second round of the competition is set to take place on September 4th and those matches will take place on the 18th and 19th of October. Hopefully for Nagelsmann and Bayern’s sake, if and when that time comes, they’ll be able to get through to the round of 16.