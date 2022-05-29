Bayern Munich’s plan for Robert Lewandowski continues to get clearer

Bayern Munich recently softened their stance on the thought on Robert Lewandowski’s departure and could be considering selling him this summer (reported by multiple sources as captured by @iMiaSanMia). That stance seems to have progressed into a serious consideration. The Bavarian outfit could sell him for under €50m, a similar fee to what was proposed by earlier reports saying the asking fee would land around €40-€45m.

This reportedly has occurred from the board considering Sadio Mané to be a done deal for a fee of €30-€40m, adding a new star name to the front line.

Bayern are increasingly open to selling Robert Lewandowski for less than €50m. Zahavi and Bayern's positions are approaching regarding the striker's departure. Bayern, meanwhile, have accelerated for Sadio Mané [@MatteMoretto, @tjuanmarti, @albert_roge] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 29, 2022

Bayern are very close to completing the signing of Mané for €30-40m. Deal could be done this week. Therefore Salihamidžić would get a big name to justify the departure of Lewandowski. Barça, bound by FFP, are waiting to free up funds [@MatteMoretto, @tjuanmarti, @albert_roge] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 29, 2022

With Mané arriving for an approximate €35m and Lewandowski leaving for an approximate €40m, the board would stand to make a slight profit, not to mention the fact that Mané’s salary demands would be considerably lower than Lewandowski’s.

Originally Sadio Mané’s arrival signalled the club moving away from Serge Gnabry and his wage demands, but it now seems that thought was not true. Mané will, in fact, occupy the centre of attack similarly to how he has at Liverpool this season. This means that the board is, once again, backing Julian Nagelsmann and his systems. Nagelsmann likes to play without a traditional 9 up front but rather a deep lying forward who can both drift wide and come short to give space for his attacking partners to run into, and Mané is exactly that type of player. This will de-localise the attack to just two or three players at a time as players will constantly be moving in and out of dangerous positions with a clear idea on who to link up with rather than what we saw at times, with an almost pendulum-like unfocused style of play in the final third, mostly relying on individual brilliance rather than team cohesion. Allowing Nagelsmann to have his kinds of players will allow him to employ his kind of tactics, which will give way for more sophisticated setups.

The latest information indicates that the board is clearly moving swiftly as they have now responded to Barcelona’s offer, asking for more than the €40m offered by the Catalan club. The question of letting him go is not a factor anymore, they are willing, but only for the right price (multiple sources as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern's tone is changing regarding Lewandowski. They're now considering selling the striker but want more than the €40m offered by Barcelona. Pini Zahavi is making Bayern understand the reasons behind Lewandowski's departure. The striker wants Barça [@MatteMoretto, @tjuanmarti] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 29, 2022

Furthermore, Bayern might have already come very close to an agreement for Sadio Mané with Liverpool, offering a transfer fee of €30m that could rise to €40m with add-ons. Mané himself was reported to have been positive about the move in earlier reports.

Negotiations are underway for Sadio Mané. 3-year deal. €30m guaranteed fee plus €10m add-ons. The parties are close to reaching an agreement [@MatteMoretto, @tjuanmarti] pic.twitter.com/3vkkrcwNGq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 29, 2022

The board’s plans for Lewandowski are clear. He will not fit into Nagelsmann’s plans the way they are shaping up to be and could definitely be sold this summer for a good fee instead of being let go of for free next summer, and a replacement is already in place. Now to see what happens with one Serge Gnabry.

What do you guys think of the Lewandowski situation? Is the board right to back Nagelsmann in this way or should they try to keep Lewandowski? Is Sadio Mané the right man to lead the lines for the new era and new system? Let us know in the forum down below.