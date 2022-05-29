Thomas Müller unfazed as Bayern Munich ponders more names for summer shopping

It seems that Bayern Munich will have an active transfer window this Summer. The Bavarians have already signed Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax, and it is likely that they’ll purchase Ryan Gravenberch. Rumor has it that they’re also closely following Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich is also linked with Sadio Mane, and it seems that the deal is quite realistic. In addition to Mane, according to Kerry Hau, Bayern’s bosses are also keeping tabs on Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku.

In addition, the club could be looking for another center-back to help bolster the backline for Julian Nagelsmann. While plans are less concrete about how Bayern Munich will add more central defenders, the club has contingency plans in place if it cannot land Mane.

The main problem with Dembele is his high wage demands. His signing would require a hefty signing-on fee and a massive salary, that would break the already shaky wage structure. But if Dembele lowers his expectations a bit, he would probably be a great addition, if he remains fit.

There are two problems with Nkunku’s potential transfer. RB Leipzig is unwilling to sell to a league rival. Since they had already lost Nagelsmann, Upamecano, and Sabitzer to Bayern Munich, they could forbid the sale of Nkunku to Bayern — especially if Bayern buys Laimer. The second major problem is that Nkunku is represented by Pini Zahavi.

The relationship with Zahavi is strained at the moment, as he is looking to get Lewandowski out of Munich.

As for Thomas Müller, he will just show up and play with whoever is there when the team training camp begins.

“I’m going to show up in Säbener Straße [Bayern’s training ground] at the beginning of July and see who else is there,” said Müller (as captured by Metro).