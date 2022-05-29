Manuel Neuer says Robert Lewandowksi has to weigh his options of leaving or staying at Bayern Munich

It is still unclear whether or not Robert Lewandowski will stay or leave Bayern Munich for FC Barcelona this summer. Opinions are quite split on whether or not he will stay one more season and fulfill the remainder of his contract, which expires in June 2023. Obviously, if he does do that, he could leave Bayern on a free transfer next summer and the club would certainly miss out on an opportunity to bring in considerable funds from his sale.

Members of Bayern’s front office, former players, and pundits alike have all commented on Lewandowski’s situation with a varying degree of opinions. While speaking to press at Germany’s training camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League matches, Manuel Neuer offered his commentary on Lewandowski’s current situation. “I think Robert Lewandowski has clear ideas, just like the club has clear ideas. He still has a year’s contract, so he’s tied to the club for now,” the Bayern captain said (Abendzeitung).

Neuer is well aware of Lewandowski’s desire to experience a new challenge abroad, but still insists his teammate needs to figure if he wants to fulfill the rest of his contractual obligations with Bayern. On the other side of that coin, Bayern’s front office and bosses need to decide whether missing out on a potential transfer fee this summer is something they’re willing to do. “If there is a desire that he wants to leave the club now, then there will simply be talks. Then the club has to weigh up whether it makes sense to sell Lewy or you still keep it,” Neuer said.

Logically, Neuer realizes the caliber of player Lewandowski is. As such, he knows that Bayern would have to have ample replacements lined up to be able to let him go. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic have both been heavily linked to be potential Lewandowski replacements and Bayern has also been linked with RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, though he’s a midfielder. Either of the three signings would follow on from Bayern acquring both Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch from AFC Ajax.

Neuer has confidence that Bayern’s front office will make the right decisions, whatever winds up happening with Lewandowski. “If you sell him, what signing do you have for the position up front. The club has always put together a good squad in recent years. We’ve always had a top team. I’m quite sure that we’ll be able to do that again make the right decisions for FC Bayern,” he explained.