Benjamin Pavard recalls what happened the first time Julian Nagelsmann yelled in the Bayern Munich locker room

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard had a nice season shifting back-and-forth between right-back and center-back under Julian Nagelsmann.

The manager made quite an impression on Pavard — and the rest of the squad — during his first season with the Rekordmeister.

“I’d say it’s the German mentality, to always want to win every game regardless of the coach. Coming after Hansi Flick is tough because we won all titles with him,” Pavard told RMC’s Rothen s’enflamme (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We knew him from Hoffenheim and Leipzig where he had very good results. It’s just a matter of respect. It’s the same as us, we play football to win titles. We have the same attacking philosophy as him. We always want to win.”

When asked if Nagelsmann was a “yeller” in the locker room, Pavard had a laugh recalling the first time Nagelsmann got a little animated.

“Yes, the first time I remember he made his speech and then started yelling. I was surprised, everyone laughed,” Pavard said with a chuckle.