Germany coach Hansi Flick to take special care of Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann often gets the credit for bringing the best out of Leroy Sané, but Hansi Flick’s role in integrating the 26-year-old was no less important. After missing out on almost a year of footballing action, Sané joined Die Roten as a player with massive potential, but one who had a somewhat questionable attitude. Flick oversaw the former Manchester City man’s development into a typical Bayern winger and instilled in him the willingness to track back and defend.

At the beginning of 2021/22 season, Nagelsmann and Flick allegedly came together to provide moral support to Sané after a series of underwhelming performances. Nagelsmann’s idea to move the Germany International to his natural left-wing position helped him rediscover his best touch in the first-half of season. However, he couldn’t maintain the same dazzling form and experienced a 50% decrease in goalscoring output in the Rückrunde. Flick has now assured he will talk through Sané’s problems and help him get back to his best.

“We will talk a lot with each other,” said Flick (as captured by Sport1). “What I took away from the talks is that he is happy to be here. He’s looking forward to the games and training together with the players.”

At Germany’s Marbella summer camp, Sané reportedly participated in an extra session of sprint training with Niklas Süle and Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer under the guidance of DFB’s fitness coaches (as per Bild).