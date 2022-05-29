Daily Schmankerl: Cristiano Ronaldo to...Bayern Munich?; Chelsea to make serious play for Robert Lewandowski?; Tottenham Hotspur lands Ivan Perisic; Thilo Kehrer to bolt PSG?; and MORE!

Could Robert Lewandowski’s exit from Bayern Munich lead to Cristiano Ronaldo suiting up at the Allianz Arena? At least one report seems to indicate that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes could be interested in pushing his client to leave Manchester United in favor of Germany:

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes 'has a finger in the Bayern Munich pie' amid the possible departure of Robert Lewandowski

If — and this is a huge if — Ronaldo was open to the move, would you take him at Bayern Munich (with the contingency that Lewandowski leaves this summer)?

The longer Bayern Munich stiff arms FC Barcelona on its attempt to get Robert Lewandowski, the more Chelsea FC seems to think it can swoop in and make a play for the Poland international:

With uncertainty looming over the deal, this is where Chelsea could come in. According to the Guardian, Chelsea could join the race to sign Lewandowski despite the Bayern Munich forward favouring a summer move to Barcelona. The Premier League club’s hopes would have been boosted over the last 24 hours as Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club was approved by the British government reported Sky News.

It seems as if the English clubs are all far behind FC Barcelona (and potentially Real Madrid) on Lewandowski’s list of desintations.

Another week is in the books and Bayern Munich news was flowing per the usual.

With Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga drawing numerous headlines, a new signing to man the right defensive flank, and a whole lot more going on, we had plenty to chat about. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest on Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s no-win situation, and why it is no shock that Real Madrid and Chelsea are both trying to get involved.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry and why the Germany international probably is leaning toward leaving.

Sadio Mane and Sala Kalajdzic...are you in or out?

The signing of Noussair Mazraoui, the latest on Ryan Gravenberch, and why the midfielder might not be the best use of money.

Bayer Leverkusen’s aggressive week and why the Bundesliga might view Bayern Munich as susceptible.

It looks like Thilo Kehrer will try to leave Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to get more playing time elsewhere:

Thilo Kehrer brings a breath of fresh air! The 25-year-old defender has changed his advisor and joined Dirk Hebe, who also advises BVB stars Marco Reus and Salih Özcan, among others According to SPORT1 information, both sides - both the defensive star and Paris Saint-Germain - are thinking about a change of scenery. Most recently, Kehrer was repeatedly associated with a move to Bayern Munich. According to SPORT1 information, however, this is currently not an issue.

Could Kehrer be the defender brought in to bolster the backline? (I hope not).

Kehrer can play both center-back and right-back, which surely makes him a player that the Bavarians will likely — at least — kick the tires on.

It looks like former Bayern Munich attacker Ivan Perisic is leaving Inter Milan in favor of Tottenham Hotspur:

Ivan Perisić’s set to join Tottenham, here we go! Full agreement set to be signed on a two year deal. Inter have received final communication. #THFC



Ivan Perisić's set to join Tottenham, here we go! Full agreement set to be signed on a two year deal. Inter have received final communication.

Medical could take place next week in London, once everything will be signed. Antonio Conte wanted Ivan as priority.

It looks like Real Madrid is putting its contingency plan for failing to land PSG’s Kylian Mbappe in place: so

After the cancellation of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé (23), Real Madrid wasted no time in looking for alternatives. An agreement is said to have already been reached with Monaco striker Aurélien Tchouameni (22). Only with the Monegasque you still have to play poker for the fee. AS demand no less than 80 million euros for the Frenchman.

Leon Dajaku is formally making the move to Sunderland after spending last season on loan at the English club. The transfer benefits Bayern Munich as the Bavarians stand to receive €1.5 million as part of the deal. It is unclear just how much Sunderland will have to pay Union Berlin.