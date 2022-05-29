Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is learning every day from Thomas Müller

Every day is a learning experience for Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich.

With his primary position the same as club legend Thomas Müller. Musiala said class is always in session.

“We learn from each other, but I learn more from him than he learns from me (laughs). We have a really good relationship and we see it in a way that we can both make each other better,” Musiala told Sky reporters Florian Plettenberg and Torben Hoffmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One other person that Musiala has been gleaning knowledge from is midfielder Leon Goretzka. As you would think, Goretzka has been helping Musiala with his physique.

“There’s a big difference in the weight (laughs). I’m working on myself, but I don’t want to do it as extreme as Leon Goretzka. We have two different play styles. I don’t need that much muscle building. I’m working on my speed and technique,” said Musiala.

That speed and technique is part of what helped him earn his nickname of “Bambi.”

“The nickname will stay with me for a while. The fans like it too. People can call me that, no matter for how long. But I have to develop out of the little young player. I want to get out of there in the near future,” Musiala said.