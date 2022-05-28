Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid shocks Liverpool in Champions League final!; Bayern Munich, Manchester City emerging as primary suitors for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Chelsea urged to get Robert Lewandowski; Bayern eyeing Napoli star; and MORE!

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, if Bayern Munich really does want FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, the Dutchman is available.

De Jong has been linked to Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Manchester United in recent months and it appears that all three clubs could be legitimately interested in the 25-year-old:

Update De Jong: Nothing has changed. The club is still pushing for his transfer in the background. #MUFC wants him for the central midfield. But it’s still not easy to get him. @SkySportNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 25, 2022

According to Barca Universal, the Catalans would only sell De Jong if Lewandowski or Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva were part of a package:

As uncertainty continues to loom over the future of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Mundo Deportivo has come up with a fresh report which provides a clear picture of 0the club’s stance on the Dutchman’s situation. De Jong has been a mainstay in the center of the park for Barça ever since his arrival in 2019 and has no desire of leaving the club anytime soon. Manager Xavi Hernandez also rates the 25-year-old highly and wants to keep him at the club. At the same time, however, the 42-year-old is aware that the club are not in the pinkest of health financially and selling a player of de Jong’s quality would help generate some valuable funds that can be reinvested into the roster in the summer window. There is no shortage of interest in de Jong either. Manchester United have been hot on his trail for months now, while Paris Saint-Germain are also being mentioned as an interested party. At the same time, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also admirers of the midfielder. And the Catalan giants believe that using de Jong could make it easier for them to get their hands on Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The second target that Xavi and Barça have on their agenda for whom de Jong could be allowed to leave is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. The 27-year-old came close to leaving the Etihad last summer and will reassess his future again this summer despite enjoying a stunning season.

Moreover, The Express also detailed that FC Barcelona is, indeed, toying with the idea of swap deals involving Bayern Munich and Manchester City:

Barcelona are open to swap deals for Frenkie de Jong but not with Manchester United, according to reports. The Netherlands international is a top target for Erik ten Hag. However, he could end up leaving the Nou Camp for Manchester City or Bayern Munich instead.

Chelsea FC is being prodded to go and get Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski:

Chelsea have been told that they have to try and seal the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if he is available. The Poland international’s future at the Allianz Arena is in some doubt at the moment, with his contract due to expire in a year’s time, and that could allow someone like Chelsea to swoop for him. The Blues have Romelu Lukaku up front at the moment, but he’s been poor since his big move from Inter Milan last summer. It remains to be seen if CFC will definitely decide to target Lewandowski, but their former player Glen Johnson thinks it would be a good move. The former England right-back admitted the arrival of Lewandowski might be complicated due to Lukaku’s presence in the squad, but felt it was still a move his old club have to pursue if they can. “In terms of the player himself, then yes (they should go for him),” Johnson told bettingodds.com. “But business-wise, what that might do to [Romelu] Lukaku, if he’s not playing where’s he going to go, how much is he going to be worth. They bought him for an awful lot of money.

Another week is in the books and Bayern Munich news was flowing per the usual.

With Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga drawing numerous headlines, a new signing to man the right defensive flank, and a whole lot more going on, we had plenty to chat about. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest on Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s no-win situation, and why it is no shock that Real Madrid and Chelsea are both trying to get involved.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry and why the Germany international probably is leaning toward leaving.

Sadio Mane and Sala Kalajdzic...are you in or out?

The signing of Noussair Mazraoui, the latest on Ryan Gravenberch, and why the midfielder might not be the best use of money.

Bayer Leverkusen’s aggressive week and why the Bundesliga might view Bayern Munich as susceptible.

The rumors linking Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Bayern Munich are not true per Sport Bild:

Marcus Rashford is not a topic at Säbener Straße, contrary to reports in England. Internally, Bayern believe Rashford is currently very far from his best form and wouldn't be a reinforcement. In addition, the player wants to stay and rediscover his form [@cfbayern @altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/hbn14bnAnh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 27, 2022

Here we go again.

More rumors have emerged stating that Bayern Munich is interested in Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski:

Since joining Napoli in 2016, Piotr Zielinski has caught the eyes of suitors now and then, but the upcoming summer transfer window could be crucial in his professional career. When it comes to admirers in the transfer market, Bayern Munich have shown interest in signing the Napoli star this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The report understands that the Bayern representatives have already made contact with the entourage of the player to test the water and gauge the feasibility of a potential transfer. In the summer of 2020, Zielinski signed a contract renewal at Napoli until 2024. As per the report, it also has a buy-out clause of around €100million. It is suggested that Bayern will not trigger the release clause to sign the Polish playmaker in the summer. However, the Bavarians wish to offer Zielinski a better salary than what he currently earns in Naples, which is a net figure of around €4million per season. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is understandably open to the idea of letting the 28-year-old leave this summer. He is willing to listen to offers and discuss the possible departure of the former Udinese star. But it is reported that if he were to approve the sale, he would not go lower than €40million as far as the transfer fee is concerned.

If you believe in some trends, you might not favor Liverpool against Real Madrid today in the Champions League finale. The good thing for Liverpool is that there will be 10 other players on the pitch for them:

Thiago last finished on the winning side against Real Madrid over 10 years ago. Across spells for Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool he has only won 1 of 13 previous encounters pic.twitter.com/2mKpJQ3ofL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 25, 2022

Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle, and Joshua Kimmich were all named to the Footballers’ Union VDV Team of the Season for the Bundesliga:

Bundesliga Team of the season as voted by the footballers' union VDV pic.twitter.com/7vVtFy4ekh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 25, 2022

