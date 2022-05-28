Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm talks Bundesliga without two of its biggest stars

Bayern Munich’s legendary captain, Philipp Lahm, seems to believe that Robert Lewandowski will leave his club. He mentioned recently, per tz, that “It’s a pity that two world-class players are leaving the league”.

Lewandowski is rumored to be headed to FC Barcelona, a club that also sought out Lahm once upon a time. Lahm decided to forego countless Champions League titles with Lionel Messi and remained loyal to the club who made him who he is. Lahm added, according to tz, that “It’s a shame that someone like that [Lewandowski] wants to leave the Bundesliga”.

Lahm also commented on the current turmoil, if you will, at the club. Per tz, he stated “You can see that FC Bayern is polarizing. It has done so for 50 years. But I’m not in charge there,”. Currently in charge, is of course Julian Nagelsmann. Lahm also mentioned to tz that winning one title in the future might not be enough for Nagelsmann: “In the long run, one title at FC Bayern is not enough”.

As for Uli Hoeness’ current interference into matters at the club despite not having an official role, Lahm mentioned to Tz: “He has shaped FC Bayern. That FC Bayern is close to his heart, everyone knows that.”

I wonder which position Lahm is looking to take on in the DFB or within Bayern....

