Report: Bayern Munich expected to buy Sadio Mane, Konrad Laimer, Ryan Gravenberch and sell Serge Gnabry

According to a report from Bild, Bayern Munich’s summer transfer window is going to get a little wild.

By now, it is a foregone conclusion to most observers that Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will ink a deal with the club. Bild, however, is reporting that Sadio Mane and Konrad Laimer will also make the leap to Bavaria this summer:

On May 6, Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic (45) was seen at night on his business trip in the disco at the “Ritzi Lounge Bar”. Also present: Advisor Björn Bezemer, Managing Director of “ROOF” (based in Munich’s posh suburb of Grünwald). When asked by BILD at the time, Brazzo said: “The stay was purely for professional reasons.” Three weeks later, three transfer pokers are hot. With “ROOF” stars: In total, the transfer fee is around €100 million! The record champion wants Sadio Mane and Konrad Laimer.

To help make room for the newcomers, Bild is reporting that Bayern Munich will, indeed, sell Germany international Serge Gnabry:

On the other hand, according to BILD information, the farewell to Serge Gnabry is becoming more and more likely – Real Madrid want the international.

According to the report, Real Madrid is in pursuit of Gnabry and also that Bayern Munich does not want to risk losing him via a free transfer.

Bild noted the following about Bayern Munich’s strategy and priorities for this plan:

► The transfer of Mané (contract until 2023) is currently the top priority. After the final of the Champions League, the Senegalese should definitely agree. ► If Mané comes, Gnabry’s regular place would be gone, the club would build up pressure. The DFB star had rejected a super offer (€17 to €19 million per year). BILD knows: Bavaria is disappointed and doesn’t want to make an offer with more money - as of now.

Bild also stated that Bayern Munich is willing to send Liverpool €30 million for Mane, while Jurgen Klopp’s club would like €50 million — with the clubs likely to agree on a figure of €40 million. Bild, however, does not explain how this will all work if the financial gap remains.

Laimer is expected to cost €20 million, while Gnabry is expected to be sold for €40 million.

As for Gravenberch, the Dutchman is expected to cost Bayern Munich €18.5 million, plus €5.5 million bonuses, and a 7.5% sell-on fee for Ajax.

