Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka rooting for Real Madrid’s David Alaba in Champions League final

Bayern Munich is not where he wants to be right now.

Ideally, Goretzka would be making final preparations to play in the Champions League, but the Rekordmeister was surprisingly upended by Villarreal in the quarterfinals.

That fact still stings the Germany international as his squad likely feels like it should be in the finale.

“That hurts badly. It’s the game we all want to be in. To be honest, we have to say we were a long way from that. Two years ago we impressed all of Europe, we want to go there again. It hurts to have to watch the game,” Goretzka said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Goretzka will have a rooting interest in the big match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

“I’m not completely neutral because of David Alaba, so I have to cross my fingers for Real Madrid. I hope he wins another Champions League title,” Goretzka said.