Bayern Munich, Chelsea to raid...the Chicago Fire?

According to a report from Football London journalist Adam Newsom, Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC are going to pursue Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina:

Chelsea will renew their efforts to sign Gabriel Slonina this summer – football.london understands – after a deal for the Chicago Fire goalkeeper broke down earlier this year following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich. They will not have a clear run at the American, however. Wolverhampton Wanderers have registered their interest but are not yet close to meeting Fire’s asking price. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are considering a move as they attempt to find a long-term heir for Manuel Neuer, who is contracted until 2024.

Slonina, who is of Polish descent, has allowed 17 goals in 13 appearances so far this season and also have five clean sheets for the Fire. Slonina is valued at €3 million by Tranmsfermarkt.

It can be assume that Slonina, who is just 18-years-old, could be a long-term option to eventually replace Manuel Neuer should Alexander Nübel decide that he wants to move on after his loan stint with AS Monaco ends in 2023.