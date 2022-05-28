Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller makes bold prediction for Champions League finale between Liverpool and Real Madrid

When asked by German outlet Tz who might win Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller gave it some thought and did not just offer up some flippant response.

Müller gave an honest assessment of which team he thought was better and how the game might play out.

“I have the impression that Liverpool are better. But with what Real Madrid did recently in the league and Champions League, I wouldn’t write them off. I predict a 2-2 draw and Liverpool to win on penalties,” Müller said.

The German player’s allegiances might be a little torn for this match as well. With former teammates on both squads, Müller likely did not want to play favorites too much when giving a response. Real Madrid, of course, features David Alaba, while Liverpool has former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.