Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer backs Leroy Sane to shake off uneven second half

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer saw it all this season — the ups, the downs, and everything in between.

One thing that captured Neuer’s eye was how hard Leroy Sane took it when he went from scorching hot in the first half of the season to an ice cold second half. Despite the fall in form, Neuer thinks Sane can get back on track.

“Leroy is someone who is emotional, and also sensitive on some topics. We saw the performances he showed in the first six months. That’s why, for me, it wasn’t a negative year for Leroy. It was a year with ups and downs, just like FC Bayern,” Neuer told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Leroy played a great first half of the season, that was excellent. We know what we have in him. I am quite sure that he will be an important player for us in the team.”

With the competition in the attack extremely formidable, Sane will have little room for a prolonged slump next season, but the Germany international’s tantalizing talent will always earn him a longer look from the coaching staff.