FC Barcelona’s Xavi confirms negotiations with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

The latest transfer saga and probably the biggest transfer saga around is a potential transfer of Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich star allegedly wants a move away from the Bavarians and is heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona.

Xavi, Barcelona’s coach, confirmed those rumors (via Fabrizio Romano), as he said the Catalan club is in contact with the Polish striker. “Lewandowski? He’s one of the options, one of the possibilities. There are negotiations, he has one year of his contract left… it won’t be easy.”

One of the biggest obstacles the Spanish side will face, is their current financial situation. Things aren’t looking that bright for them, but the club seems to have passed the critical phase.

But Xavi seems confident, and Laporta seems sure that the club will be able to negotiate a couple of deals this summer. “Financial situation? Laporta told me we’ll be able to reinforce the team, there’s confidence.”

The situation with Lewandowski is looking quite grim, but we’ll just have to wait and see what will happen.