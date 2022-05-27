Report: A Sadio Mane transfer to Bayern Munich could be cheaper than expected

When it was announced that Bayern Munich would pursue Sadio Mane as its main target this summer, the rumor was laughed off as totally insane. After all, Liverpool would never let one of their main players go for anything short of an arm and a leg (plus twenty incremental payments spread out over the duration of the contract, like with Philippe Coutinho).

Now, according to Florian Plettenberg, who broke the Mane news originally, the Senegalese winger is actually much more affordable than originally thought. Speaking to FootballDaily, Plettenberg revealed that a Mane transfer would cost Bayern Munich “less than €50 million” and a salary figure “between €12 and €15 million.” Here’s the relevant quote, via @iMiaSanMia:

Of course, that’s still expensive, but only in relative terms. Mane is a star player with a proven track record, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He would never come cheap. However, if Plettenberg’s numbers hold up, then it makes sense why Bayern Munich would decide to pursue a transfer like this. Mane’s salary demands wouldn’t even make him one of the top three earners at the club, leaving wiggle room for the bosses on player salaries.

Of course, this would have an impact on the club’s long term squad planning. If Mane comes, then Serge Gnabry may have to leave — there would be no more incentive for Bayern to raise his salary to €17 million a year like he wants. Both Mane and Serge Gnabry are entering the final year of their contracts, so they have the freedom to choose their destinations. Wouldn’t it be weird if they chose swap clubs? If that happened, who do you think gets the better deal?

