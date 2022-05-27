Arsenal’s lack of Champions League play next season could hurt bid for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry

For Arsenal FC, Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is the “one that got away.”

With the talented attacker firmly in its grasp as a youngster, the London club botched its handling of the German and ultimately sent the player packing back to Germany.

Now, though, it looks like both sides are willing to overlook that choppy first relationship and attempt to give it another shot.

Would it be a case of a redemption for both sides...or just a sloppy second round?

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, both Gnabry and Arsenal might be willing to try and make it work once more, but a return trip to England for the German probably will not happen this summer.

On their Bayern Insider podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Falk and Altschäffl, indicated that both Gnabry and Arsenal have interest in one another, but Arsenal’s lack of playing in the Champions League next season might cause the attacker to wait until he can leave Bavaria for free next summer.

Bayern Munich, however, would prefer to sell Gnabry this summer if he chooses to not extend his contract. Real Madrid has also shown interest in the 26-year-old.