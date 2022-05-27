Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 51 — The latest on Bayern Munich vs. Robert Lewandowski; Serge Gnabry to Real Madrid (!?); Looking at the Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch moves; plus MORE!

Another week is in the books and Bayern Munich news was flowing per the usual.

With Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga drawing numerous headlines, a new signing to man the right defensive flank, and a whole lot more going on, we had plenty to chat about. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest on Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s no-win situation, and why it is no shock that Real Madrid and Chelsea are both trying to get involved.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry and why the Germany international probably is leaning toward leaving.

Sadio Mane and Sala Kalajdzic...are you in or out?

The signing of Noussair Mazraoui, the latest on Ryan Gravenberch, and why the midfielder might not be the best use of money.

Bayer Leverkusen’s aggressive week and why the Bundesliga might view Bayern Munich as susceptible.

