Brazzo breaks down reality of Bayern Munich in today’s transfer market

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is getting some work of late in re-upping Manuel Neuer and inking right-back Noussair Mazraoui to a deal.

Still, Salihamidzic knows the treacherous waters of the transfer market will be tough to navigate. Citing the aftermath of the 2019/20 treble-winning campaign, Salihamidzic knows it is even more more difficult into today’s market.

“We won the Champions League two years ago. We then tried to keep the important players. Kingsley (Coman), (Joshua) Kimmich, (Leon) Goretzka, (Thomas) Müller, (Manuel) Neuer. We want to keep the core of the team. We missed out on €100 to €150 million during the pandemic,” Salihamidzic said on Sport1’s Dopplepass (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It was difficult in this market. Normally, we keep all the players — (Ivan) Perisic, (Philippe) Coutinho, Thiago (Alcantara) — but that wasn’t possible in this market. We’re trying to do what we can.”

The sporting director said that the financial disparity in revenue between England and Germany could be too much to overcome.

“In England, they have €200 million more than us through marketing and TV money. Salaries have gone through the roof. We’re trying to find solutions as best as we can. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” Salihamidzic stated.