Daily Schmankerl: Arsenal wants reunion with Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Gavi involved in swap deal proposal by FC Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski; Lewy not offered to Real Madrid; Ousmane Dembele rejects PSG?; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry get a chance to go on an Arsenal FC redemption tour?

It seems like it could happen. We had previously seen stories linking Gnabry to the Gunners, but now Sport Bild’s Christian Falk is reporting mutual interest between the parties:

TRUE✅ @Arsenal are interested in Serge Gnabry. Gnabry can also imagine a comeback with the Gunners. After missing the Champions League, this is financially unrealistic this summer. next chance: 2023 when Gnabry is a free agent @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/kdwjEyqjji — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 25, 2022

This would certainly be an interesting turn of events — and with the links between Sadio Mane and Bayern Munich getting hotter, this could be a situation to monitor closely.

It seems as if FC Barcelona is seeking to get creative with its offers to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski. Just yesterday, we saw that Frenkie de Jong could be used in a swap deal — and now young star Gavi could be in the mix as well:

Barcelona are facing some late-season roadblocks in their quest to not only renew Gavi but also bring in Robert Lewandowski. The Pole’s hefty price tag is becoming an obstacle for Barça due to their current economic situation. It is making the operation extremely difficult, with the club heavily relying on player exchanges in an attempt to lower the costs. On the other hand, Barcelona are yet to confirm the renewal of Gavi. The youngster’s current contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of next season, with multiple top clubs across Europe keen on his services. Barcelona and Gavi’s agents have been locked in negotiations for months now, but they have not been able to come to an agreement. According to Mundo Deportivo, Gavi’s precarious situation has put Bayern Munich on red alert. The Bavarians rate the player highly and are expected to make a move for him if he refuses to sign a contract extension at Camp Nou.

The recent stories linking Robert Lewandowski to Real Madrid might not be true. Or maybe they are. Let’s take a look.

Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl says that Lewandowski has not been “offered” to Real Madrid (we are assuming that means that Pini Zahavi has not picked up up the phone and relayed to Los Blancos that they could be a destination for Lewandowski).

However, that does not necessarily mean that Real Madrid is not interested in the star striker:

Robert Lewandowski was NOT offered to Real Madrid. There is no contact with Real. Lewandowski wants to go to Barcelona. However, Bayern has not yet responded to Barça's first offer (32 million). — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) May 25, 2022

Borussia Dortmund is certainly bolstering its squad:

The 2021/22 Bundesliga season isn't even two weeks old and Borussia Dortmund have already sacked, and replaced, their manager and signed Niklas Sule, Salih Ozcan, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi. A club that knows what it wants! pic.twitter.com/kdCkr753QU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 24, 2022

It would be scary to think about what BVB might be capable of if it had Erling Haaland for one more season.

Kylian Mbappe’s rumored new role as “player-sporting director-manager-owner” might be tough to manage, but apparently he has his sights set on a couple of new players for the team:

It has been clear since Saturday: Kylian Mbappé will not switch to Real Madrid in the summer, instead he has extended his expiring contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 . According to consistent media reports, the superstar now also has a say in transfers. As reported by Le Parisien, two of Mbappé’s teammates from the France national team could find their way to PSG. It is said to be Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco and Ousmane Dembélé from FC Barcelona. The two professionals could therefore very well imagine appearing at club level together with Mbappé. Spicy: In addition to PSG, Real Madrid should also be interested in Tchouameni. So Paris could get in the way of the top Spanish club again. A possible fee for the midfielder is around 50 million euros. Meanwhile, Dembélé’s contract expires at the end of June. The ex-BVB star has not yet decided whether to extend the contract with the Catalans or seek a new challenge.

Anderlecht wants to keep Bayern Munich loanee Joshua Zirkzee:

Anderlecht are still hoping to keep Joshua Zirkzee next season. The Belgian club is looking to either loan Zirkzee for another season if he were to extend his contract at FCB beyond 2023, or buy him permanently for around €10m [@Nieuwsblad_be] pic.twitter.com/sbGuqZFP8L — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 25, 2022

Bayern Munich, however, might be looking to keep Zirkzee as a back-up (which does not sound ideal for the player after the positive season that he just had):

Joshua Zirkzee, who returns to the club from loan this summer, is currently planned as a backup #9 for next season [@kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 26, 2022

FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele will not be leaving for Paris Saint-Germain:

INFO LE PARISIEN | Le champion du monde Ousmane Dembélé, ne rejoindra pas le PSG cet été



Il n’entre pas dans les plans de Luis Campos, le futur homme fort du secteur sportif parisienhttps://t.co/GkZNqMqFKt — Le Parisien | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) May 26, 2022

INFO THE PARISIAN | World champion Ousmane Dembele will not join PSG this summer He does not enter into the plans of Luis Campos, the future strongman of the Parisian sports sector

Dembele, of course, has been linked to Bayern Munich.