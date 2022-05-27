Weekend Warm-up: Conflicting stories on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Sasa Kalajdzic cause confusion; How would Sadio Mane fit at Bayern?; Throwing it back to Glasvegas; Stranger Things, Obi-Wan Kenobi previewed; and MORE!

What exactly is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic?

Depending on which German media outlet you believe, you could be massively pessimistic or optimistic — or even disappointed.

Whatever the case, it has been a long time since so many different stories have been circulating about the transfer saga of one player. Let’s take a look at the latest news and how it differs from outlet-to-outlet:

kicker

Per kicker, there are once again “considerable doubts” about Kalajdzic internally at Bayern Munich. While kicker does not go into detail as to what those doubts are, it appears that the impending return of Joshua Zirkzee could be a factor in the club potentially deciding to take a pass on Kalajdzic.

Sport Bild

The Sport Bild duo of Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl spoke about the Kalajdzic pursuit on their Bayern Insider podcast and indicated that Bayern Munich leads Borussia Dortmund in the race for the Austrian. As we know, talks have taken place between Kalajdzic and Bayern Munich — and more discussions are planned. According to these journalists, Kalajdzic can now envision a move to Bayern Munich even if Robert Lewandowski is not sold this summer.

Sport1

Finally, Sport1’s Kerry Hau and PJ Berger have also chimed in. Per the Sport1 boys, Bayern Munich is viewing Kalajdzic as a back-up at striker — one who can bring a different, “change of pace” look to the pitch for Julian Nagelsmann. Kalajdzic is being viewed as a player to bring an element of physical play to Bayern Munich.

So...who has it right? Is there truth in any or all three stories?

At this point, it is hard to say, but one thing is certain, there have been discussions between Bayern Munich and Kalajdzic — and there is at least some mutual interest (even if there is some internal doubt).

Where this all goes and how it all ends up will be one of the primary storylines that plays off of Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga.

Can Kalajdzic evolve to be a player fitting of filling the role of striker at Bayern Munich after Lewandowski leaves? Or will the Austrian fail to fill the void left by the world’s best center-forward?

Regardless, Bayern Munich seems like it will have a key decision to make on Kalajdzic — and it will be one that could have a long-lasting effect on the squad’s roster for years to come.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 51

Another week is in the books and Bayern Munich news was flowing per the usual.

With Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga drawing numerous headlines, a new signing to man the right defensive flank, and a whole lot more going on, we had plenty to chat about. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest on Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s no-win situation, and why it is no shock that Real Madrid and Chelsea are both trying to get involved.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry and why the Germany international probably is leaning toward leaving.

Sadio Mane and Sala Kalajdzic...are you in or out?

The signing of Noussair Mazraoui, the latest on Ryan Gravenberch, and why the midfielder might not be the best use of money.

Bayer Leverkusen’s aggressive week and why the Bundesliga might view Bayern Munich as susceptible.

Song of the Week: “Geraldine” by Glasvegas

We’re shifting back to some alt rock this week and this one popped up from my iTunes library after not hearing it for a while — and it still holds its quality.

Released in 2008 by the Scottish indie band, Glasvegas “Geraldine” is just a good tune that is an awesome listen. Not too high or too low, it maintains a nice balance for when you just want a good song on. Enjoy:

Small talk?

It would be interesting to know what players like Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala really think about those rumors linking Bayern Munich to Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Competition is great, but how much talent is too much to deal with for a manager? Julian Nagelsmann might find out next season if some of these moves go down over the course of the summer.

Right now, I am not totally buying into the “Mane to Bayern Mania”, but it does make sense on some levels. How the star attacker would fit in on the pitch and in the locker room, however, are big questions.

There is no doubt that Mane is an excellent talent, but his presence could have big effect both on and off the field.

Something tells me that there could be some frustrated attackers next season at Bayern Munich either way.

What we’re (going to be) watching

Well, this is a big weekend for streaming services to drop their latest and greatest shows and we’ve got two huge names that were released today:

Obi-Wan Kenobi

By now, you might know that Disney’s new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is out and live on the Disney+ streaming service. If you missed the trailer, we’ve got it below for you.

This series has been anticipated by many and I am looking forward to seeing it. I do like how Disney is filling in the gaps surrounding the Star Wars movies and giving detail on what some of the main characters (and some of the fringe characters) were up to in the periods between movies.

Stranger Things

Season four of Stranger Things is likely the series that has the streaming world most excited. With the kids who star in the show aging rapidly, the series likely has to speed up its production and storylines, but I cannot wait to dive into this.

Where the series picks up (obviously) is with the aftermath of season three and we can imagine that this season will be leading to a big battle (as always) that could be the final throwdown for the kids from Hawkins, Indiana.

I will likely attack Stranger Things before I hit Obi-Wan Kenobi, just because of the previous time investment I made. As excited as I am for the new Star Wars series, I was all-in on Stranger Things from its inception.

Top Gun: Maverick

Oh, and I was supposed to go see Top Gun: Maverick last night with some friends, but plans fell through for me, due to my wife having to go to a retirement dinner and me needing to play chauffer to my kids. Hitting beers with some buddies at the Movie Tavern would have been great! I was bummed to miss it.

What that means for me is that I’ll probably now wait until it is available via streaming or on cable.

Technically, I guess this is one that I won’t be watching...just yet, anyway.