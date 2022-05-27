Didi Hamann would have kept Angelo Stiller instead of getting Marcel Sabitzer at Bayern Munich

Noted pundit Didi Hamann has been breaking down some of the moves that Bayern Munich made over the course of the season and came to an interesting conclusion about Marcel Sabitzer.

Hamann would have kept Angelo Stiller last summer rather than chase Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. Stiller, of course, moved on to Hoffenheim.

“Letting Stiller go and getting Sabitzer for a lot of money was crazy,” Hamann said in an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine (as captured by Tz). “I would never have gotten Sabitzer.”

Hamann also thinks that Sabitzer, who did not get as much playing time as many anticipated, might have the same trouble in the next campaign as more midfielders move to the club. In fact, Hamann said that his sources are telling him that the Bavarians are going to acquire RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer this summer.

”FC Bayern is not interested in Konrad Laimer for nothing, and according to my information he will probably come,” said Hamann.