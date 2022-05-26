Report: After Kylian Mbappe miss, Real Madrid turns focus to Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry

Real Madrid whiffed on Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in what has now become a very bitter feud between the two clubs, but now Los Blancos are reportedly setting their sights on another talented attacker: Bayern Munich star and German international Serge Gnabry.

Prior to the failed attempt at luring Mbappe to Spain, Real Madrid already had Gnabry on its list of transfer targets, but now the 26-year-old might be skyrocketing up the docket. According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Los Blancos could be contemplating making a very serious play for the productive forward.

For his part, Gnabry seems to be in a stalemate with Bayern Munich and there does not seem to be an easy solution toward bridging the gap between the two parties. Not only is there an issue with the financial package on the table, but also with the type of role Gnabry would play under Julian Nagelsmann moving forward. Gnabry wants to play a more central position, but the depth at those spots is extremely strong (as of now).

At this point, Gnabry can see himself being sold this summer or playing out the last year of his contract per Sport Bild.