FC Barcelona toying with pseudo-swap deal involving Bayern Munich, Frenkie de Jong, and Robert Lewandowski

According to Mundo Deportivo journalists Fernando Polo and Ferran Martínez, FC Barcelona is tossing around the idea that selling Frenkie de Jong to Bayern Munich could help ease the path for the Catalans to procure Robert Lewandowski.

Per the report (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich still has interest in De Jong and FC Barcelona believes a sale of the Dutchman to the Rekordmeister would be able to help convince the Bavarians to let go of Lewandowski this summer.

To this point, Bayern Munich has shown just about no willingness to sell the Poland international and seemingly prefers to let him play out his contract and leave for free next summer.

De Jong, however, reportedly wants to stay with FC Barcelona. Barca’s leadership could be weighing the positives and negatives of selling De Jong — if his presence in a deal will help convince Bayern Munich to sell Lewandowski.

For De Jong, it is surely an awkward situation. The 25-year-old seems caught up in a generational change in the midfield at Barca, while Bayern Munich has Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka entrenched as starters.

Neither situation is perfect for the heralded midfielder. De Jong has also been linked to Manchester United and Manchester City among other clubs as well.