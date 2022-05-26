Breaking: Rumored Bayern Munich target Patrik Schick extends deal with Bayer Leverkusen through 2027

If Bayern Munich fans were hoping that the club would be able to get Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski when the Pole eventually leaves the club, things just got more complicated (and probably expensive, too).

Just a day after news broke that Die Werkself was close to signing Czech striker Adam Hlozek, the club announced that it has inked Schick to a contract extension that will run through 2027.

“Patrik Schick played a fantastic season and demonstrated absolute world class in his position. There are only a few center-forwards of his stature internationally,” said Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes. “Added to Patrik’s exceptional sporting qualities as a full-fledged striker are the skills of a leader, who can guide a team on the pitch. The contract extension with a professional in his category underlines the ambition that we all have.”

Outgoing club CEO Rudi Völler was equally excited.

“Renewing with such a player is an expression of our ambitions and a clear sign that things will continue at the top level at Bayer 04 Leverkusen even after my departure. That’s exactly what I promised on the last day of the Bundesliga match in the stadium,” said Völler, who will step down on July 1st. “For me, Patrik Schick is currently one of the best center-forwards in the world. He knows, that he has great teammates with us who can play balls from all positions and who can develop his strengths to the full. I’m looking forward to seeing him in the Werkself shirt in the years to come.”

For his part, Schick seems happy to have more time with Bayer Leverkusen.

“I just feel good here, but above all, our team has promise for the future. It’s a lot of fun with these guys,” Schick said. “Qualifying for the Champions League is a good next step. A lot is possible here, which is exactly why I extended my contract at Bayer 04.”