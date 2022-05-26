Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca might find a new home in the Bundesliga for the 2022/23 season

Bayern Munich has a stacked midfield. Even when injury crises arise, Bayern is not exactly short of options.

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka hold the defensive midfield spots with Marcel Sabitzer and Corentin Tolisso acting as backups; this has meant that Marc Roca has hardly gotten a look-in over the past two seasons.

As the midfielder came from Espanyol, a return to Spain seemed on the cards. However, Eintracht Frankfurt, having won the UEFA Europa League recently, needs reinforcements for the UEFA Champions League next season. Die Adler sporting director, Markus Krösche is apparently a fan of Roca per Sport1 and wanted the midfielder last season as well during the winter but Bayern needed him at the time due to the club’s yearly injury issues.

Per the report, Frankfurt has already made an inquiry about Roca; while the Spaniard has a contract till 2025, it is quite obvious that Julian Nagelsmann is not too keen on the midfielder. Frankfurt would make a great destination for Roca; they have plenty of creativity in the likes of Daichi Kamada and Filip Kostic and, hence, Roca can act as a vital pin in defensive midfield.

According to Bild, Bayern Munich is seeking €8 million for Roca, who is also drawing interest from FC Barcelona and Real Betis.

Do you think moving to Frankfurt would be the right move for Roca?