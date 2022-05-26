Report: German clubs considering Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan was Manchester City’s hero on Championship Sunday when he came on as a second half substitute and scored two of the three goals that led Pep Guardiola’s side to a 3-2 win over Aston Villa that clinched the Premier League title. They narrowly edged out Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side that beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield simultaneously to the heroic comeback at the Etihad.

Gundogan has been with the Citizens since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016. He was Guardiola’s first signing as Manchester City manager and Pep had been plenty familiar with the Germany international given his time spent as Bayern Munich manager. His contract at City is set to expire next summer and it’s been reported that the club is not preparing to offer him a contract extension this summer. As a result, Gundogan is potentially looking for a new club, at least once all of the jubilant dust settles from the Premier League title celebrations.

Per a report from Tz, German clubs, including Bayern, are showing interest in trying to sign Gundogan this summer since it’s unlikely City will offer him a new deal. He’s currently valuated at around €35 million and earns roughly €9 million per year at City, so whoever does acquire him would have to prepared for a considerable wage bill.

In addition to Bayern and “other German clubs,” Arsenal FC and FC Barcelona are also reportedly interested in Gundogan. The other German clubs were not specified in the report, but given Gundogan’s pedigree in the Bundesliga, it’s no surprise that multiple clubs in the German top flight would be interested.

Ryan Gravenberch’s arrival at Bayern in the midfield would, in theory, make a Gundogan move to Bayern slightly less likely, though not impossible. Julian Nagelsmann already has Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and (now) Gravenberch at his disposal. Not to mention Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca if they do not wind up leaving the club this summer. If Bayern was to make a move for him though, his playing style and ball discipline could fit the mold perfectly. He’s played in teams that know how to press well, are all about keeping possession of the ball, and know how to win matches with their own brand of football.