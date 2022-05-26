Report: Bayern Munich has made Liverpool’s Sadio Mané its top priority and the price could be €50 million

Per Bild, Bayern Munich is making a serious run at Liverpool attacker Sadio Mané:

According to BILD information, the transfer of Sadio Mané (30) at Bayern is currently the top priority. In addition to telephone calls, a meeting with Mané consultant Björn Bezemer (“ROOF” agency) has already taken place in Mallorca. As Sky has now reported, there has been movement in the negotiations in the past few days. Mané should be able to imagine a move to Bayern after six years at Liverpool and have already informed the club about his desire to change.

Some originally scoffed at the notion of Bayern Munich pursuing Mané, but it seems like the Bavarians are legitimately interested:

BILD knows: The Mané transfer is still hot. However, there are no official talks ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid. Mané on his future: “There will be new talks at the end of the season. I’ll answer questions about my future after the Champions League final.” Bayern imagines a fee of around 30 million euros, Liverpool should be ready to talk at around 50 million euros.

If Bayern Munich does get Mané, however, it will likely mean the end of Serge Gnabry’s time with the club:

If the Mané transfer works, Gnabry (also at the Mané agency “ROOF”) looks more like saying goodbye. Negotiations about a possible extension have been going on with the DFB star for months. The winger has not yet accepted an improved offer from the club (BILD reported).

Finally, Bild also stated that Paris Saint-Germain is, indeed, also interested in Mané as well.