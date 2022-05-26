RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff reluctant to let go of Konrad Laimer despite interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Manchester United

In an interview with ServusTV (as captured by Get German Football News), RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff indicated that his club has no plans of letting go of defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer, despite inquiries from Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Liverpool FC.

“Of course, we want to keep him,” said Mintzlaff. “He’s one of the top sixes in the Bundesliga and played a fantastic second-half of the season. He fits perfectly with our club and our DNA. His skills are almost unique in Germany.”

Laimer’s situation is eerily similar to that of Lewandowski. Both players have very interested suitors, yet both of their current clubs seem willing to ride out the respective contracts of the players and eventually let them leave for free in 2023.

Laimer’s ability to be a defensive presence and be a “ball winner” are things considered a need by some for the Bayern Munich midfield. How much playing time Laimer would actually get seems to be a big question, though.

With Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka entrenched in the starting XI, plus a roster that also seems likely to feature Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch, playing time could be hard to come by for the Austrian star.

In addition, Bild is reporting that RB Leipzig wants €20 million to €25 million for Laimer. Bayern Munich reportedly feels that is too much for a player with just one year left on his deal.