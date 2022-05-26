Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and Ajax finalizing deal for Ryan Gravenberch; Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan to Arsenal?; Kylian Mbappe spurned Liverpool?; Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel won’t rest on laurels; and MORE!

The deal between Bayern Munich and Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is getting closer per Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio:

After the official arrival of Mazraoui on a free transfer, Bayern Munich decides to fish once again from Ajax during this summer market. Ryan Gravenberch, in fact, a midfielder born in 2002, is very close with the German club. Rafaela Pimenta, agent of the Dutch football player, is closing the deal to reach the signatures in a very short time, so the Bavarians will be able to enjoy another jewel of Ajax. In the coffers of the lancers will enter a figure of around 20 million fixed part plus bonuses.

According to Twitter account @FootballOranje_, the details on DiMarzio’s report seem to line up:

Bayern Munich have raised their offer for Ryan Gravenberch, according to De Telegraaf.



€19.5 million fixed fee

€5.5 million in bonuses

7.5% resale percentage



Dutch journalist Mike Verweij had slightly different numbers than the other reports:

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk also chimed in:

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will reportedly part ways with the club and could make his way over to Arsenal FC:

The Daily Star have reported that Ilkay Gundogan could potentially go to Arsenal. Gundogan - who was Pep’s first signing at the Etihad back in 2016, first made shock waves in the Premier League by scoring 17 goals across all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign. Fresh off scoring two goals in Manchester City’s comeback victory against Aston Villa to win this year’s Premier League trophy, The former Dortmund midfielder was told he could leave Manchester City in the summer. Arsenal are linked with a move - since they are yet to find a viable replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as left the Emirates for Camp Nou earlier in the season.

Bayern Munich’s offseason got off to a rousing start.

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club for FC Barcelona. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has suddenly found his position within the organization in some jeopardy (if you believe certain reports). Bayern Munich was linked to serial underachiever Ousmane Dembélé — and about a dozen other options who can play one forward role or another.

We had a poor finish to the campaign, some contract drama, typical FC Hollywood storylines, and an early start to silly season form a “WTF Voltron” to get us going and it is not even June yet.

Yup, it has been crazy. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Chuck and Jake talk through Robert Lewandowski’s situation, what might happen, and the huge hole he would leave in the lineup.

Some options to replace the Polish international.

Brazzo’s new drama.

A little praise for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why no one wants Ousmane Dembélé even if he has some tantalizing ability.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe says that he declined to pursue a move to Liverpool FC:

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he turned down Liverpool to extend his contract at PSG. The 23-year-old this week renewed his deal to stay in France - snubbing the chance to join Real Madrid. But in an interview with The Telegraph he also revealed he had spoken to Jurgen Klopp’s side. He said: “We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit.”

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl could be leaving Benfica and has been linked to both AC Milan and Juventus:

Julian Weigl actually feels at home at Benfica Lisbon – became a real top performer again in Portugal and celebrated his comeback in the national team. But now he is said to want to leave Benfica after almost two and a half years. Portugal-based Record report that Weigl is said to have tasked his agent with finding him a new club. The reason given by the sports newspaper is the new Benfica coach Roger Schmidt. Weigl is of the opinion that his style of play does not match Schmidt’s style. The German coach, who joins Lisbon from PSV Eindhoven, prefers pressing football and quick transitions. Benfica are said to demand a fee of 20 million euros in the event of a sale. The 26-year-old’s contract runs until 2024. The Italian media recently reported interest in AC Milan and Juventus.

Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel is not ready to just sit back and wait for next season. The former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager is already plotting how to improve for next season:

Thomas Tuchel says he has no time to reward himself with a holiday after Chelsea’s arduous campaign across six competitions as he believes the Blues must begin a “rebuild” of their squad this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will both leave Stamford Bridge on free transfers at their end of their contracts, while there are questions over a number of players’ futures, including Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Chelsea are waiting for Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club to be finalised before they can once again operate in the transfer market, and Tuchel says the delay caused by the sanctions have left them playing catch up with their rivals. “No, it’s impossible to go on holiday. There’s too many things to clarify,” Tuchel said. “The disadvantage in terms of timing for the rebuild is big and we have to be fast and smart. It’s a rebuild that is necessary for us and it makes things more challenging. “We have clear ideas for the profiles and the characteristics of these players, but it’s not like you put a name on the list and then you get the player. You have to convince the player, you have to speak to other clubs. So there’s normally a lot of work to do.”

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, soon-to-be Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku were a part of WhoScored.com’s Team of the Season:

‍♂️ ST: Karim Benzema



Manchester United is apparently getting close to a deal with Villarreal for Pau Torres:

Bayern Munich was reportedly interested in Torres at one point.