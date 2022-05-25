Report: Bayer Leverkusen makes shock deal for striker linked to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund

In a stunning turn of events, Bayer Leverkusen has reportedly agreed to terms with Sparta Prague on a deal for striker Adam Hlozek per Sport1.

The 19-year-old striker had been closely linked to both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but will allegedly be heading to Die Werkself for €22 million:

Bayer Leverkusen manages a transfer coup! According to SPORT1 information, the Werkself will secure the services of Adam Hlozek. For the 19-year-old Czech from Sparta Prague, who has a contract until 2027, the Bundesliga third pays a fee of around 22 million euros.

Hlozek has been associated to both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in recent transfer rumors, but might now be joining countryman Patrik Schick at Bayer Leverkusen:

Hlozek was also on the list at Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern - albeit not with top priority. After the departure of Erling Haaland, Dortmund decided to bring in an experienced striker who should make an impact immediately. Ajax striker Sébastien Haller is still the top favorite. Bayern continue to seek the services of Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic and have already met his advisor twice.

With another option likely off the table for this summer, it seems Bayern Munich’s choices for a new striker could be getting more and more limited. However, Hlozek’s move to Bayer Leverkusen could also signal that the club is anticipating selling Schick in 2023.

Schick, of course, is reportedly a player that Bayern Munich has a lot of interest in.