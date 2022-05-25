LaLiga chief doesn’t think FC Barcelona has the necessary funds to sign Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

The rumors around Robert Lewandowski’s future are multiplying, but he is linked with a move to Barcelona. Recently, LaLiga president Javier Tebas shut down the possibility of Lewandowski signing for Barca!

Tebas recently talked to Marca, and he explained that Barcelona won’t have the necessary funds for Bayern Munich’s forward. “The numbers are very easy — you have over €500 million in losses in the last two years, you have to recover that to sign players. Lewandowski has a year left at Bayern, between what he wants to earn and what Bayern wants as a fee, I don’t see him at Barcelona.”

He also confirmed that a possible sale of Frenkie de Jong could be vital in Lewandowski’s transfer. “It could be enough depending on how much you sell for and depending on what Lewandowski costs. It could be €100 million plus that is saved. De Jong could give them that possibility, but I don’t know if they are even planning to sell.”

With Erik ten Hag’s recent appointment as Manchester United coach, he could go after his former midfielder. Altogether, the situation is very unclear, and it could easily go either way because of Barcelona’s financial situation.