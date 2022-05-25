FC Barcelona’s plan to get a deal done for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has become FC Barcelona’s top priority for this summer’s transfer window. The Catalan side is trying to lure in the Pole, and we have to wait and see if they will manage to do it. In the latest report, Marca explains Barcelona’s plan to sign Lewandowski.

The first step is blocking Lewandowski’s contract renewal. Allegedly, Pini Zahavi and Joan Laporta are great friends, and that friendship helped stall the contract renewal with Bayern. The first step was achieved, and currently, the situation with Lewandowski at Bayern is quite messy. Some reports even say the Catalans and Lewandowski have agreed on terms for a contract should a transfer happen.

The second step is finding the necessary funds. Barcelona is having a financially challenging time, but Laporta is looking for ways to inject money into Barca’s coffers. The president is working on selling 49 percent of two assets: BLM and Barca Estudios. More importantly, Laporta is trying to make an agreement with LaLiga and CVC for the transfer of a percentage of the club’s television rights.

The third step is securing financial fair play. Barcelona recently sold Philippe Coutinho but will have to get rid of at least one or two other players if they want to sign Lewandowski. Miralem Pjanić is one of the candidates to leave the club.

The final step is negotiating with Bayern Munich if the previous steps are fulfilled. The negotiation alone won’t be an easy task since the Bavarians value their striker highly, even though he’ll be 34 in the summer.

This will be a long and interesting transfer window, and we’ll have to wait and see if the Pole will finally have a real chance to leave Bayern after such a long and successful stint at the German champions.