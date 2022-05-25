Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool eyeing Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Tottenham Hotspur wants to team Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane; Bayern scoping Rangers defender; Bayern watching Marcus Rashford?; and MORE!

There are dozens of reports circulating now that the impasse between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry has gone public and this particular blog post captured all of the Premier League clubs, who — allegedly — have interest in the Germany international.

Manchester United, Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, and Liverpool are the fearsome foursome, who might snatch Gnabry:

According to the German news outlet Sport1 (h/t The Sun), Manchester United transfer target Serge Gnabry is willing to leave Bayern Munich to return to the Premier League in the future. This update could be a great piece of news for the English club if there are active plans to sign him moving forward. Gnabry is in line to enter the final year of his current contract, having rejected a new deal from Bayern München. His future at Allianz Arena is up in the air right now, and a return to England could be on the cards. Man United would be delighted to know his current stance, although they will face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool as well.

Per Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Arsenal might all want to get into the bidding war for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. For Tottenham, the plan would be to play Lewandowski and Harry Kane together:

In addition to Chelsea, recently bought by the consortium of Todd Boehly, two other Premier League leaders would like to join the race. With that in mind, the most surprising name that would have burst into force in recent days is that of Arsenal. Willing and able to financially assume such an operation, the Gunners would still have several strokes behind in this file. Just like Tottenham, also interested in the idea of ​​​​offering RL9 and, why not, associating it with Harry Kane. Two interests which despite everything do not seem to reshuffle the cards. Thus, as specified by the Spanish media, Barça remains indeed in pole position.

Bayern Munich’s offseason got off to a rousing start.

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club for FC Barcelona. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has suddenly found his position within the organization in some jeopardy (if you believe certain reports). Bayern Munich was linked to serial underachiever Ousmane Dembélé — and about a dozen other options who can play one forward role or another.

We had a poor finish to the campaign, some contract drama, typical FC Hollywood storylines, and an early start to silly season form a “WTF Voltron” to get us going and it is not even June yet.

Yup, it has been crazy. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Chuck and Jake talk through Robert Lewandowski’s situation, what might happen, and the huge hole he would leave in the lineup.

Some options to replace the Polish international.

Brazzo’s new drama.

A little praise for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why no one wants Ousmane Dembélé even if he has some tantalizing ability.

Charles Barkley probably thinks Jamal Musiala needs help with his swing:

Bayern Munich reportedly has Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford on its list of contingency plans:

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at #MUFC/hope of fresh start under Ten Hag

Planning intense warm weather training in US next month in bid to hit ground running ahead of June 27 return

Bayern have him on watchlist but currently pursuing other targetshttps://t.co/FpSkIfhAeS — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) May 24, 2022

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are said to be taking a look at Rangers FC center-back Calvin Bassey:

Two of the biggest clubs in Europe, Chelsea and Bayern have been linked to Nigerian Rangers defender after a stellar season Calvin Bassey has been mentioned as a potential transfer interest at Bayern Munich and Chelsea after a solid season in Scotland, according to Fichajes. The 22-year old defender was a rock for the Gers this season and ended it on a high after winning the man-of-the-match award against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final and also making the Europa League team of the season.

Germany international Bernd Leno could be headed to Benfica:

Bernd Leno’s contract with Arsenal only runs until 2023. Before the current season, the 30-year-old lost his regular place with the Gunners to Aaron Ramsdale and only made four appearances in total. For this reason, a farewell is not unrealistic. Now the Portuguese medium Correio da Manha reports that Benfica Lisbon should be interested in signing the German goalkeeper. There is a transfer fee of around 10 million euros in the room and the two clubs are said to have already reached an agreement. Roger Schmidt will be the new coach in Lisbon next season and would like to heat up the competition for the goalkeeping position. The Greek and former Stuttgart Odysseas Vlachodimos is currently the undisputed number 1. In addition, there is a past between Schmidt and Leno, because both worked together in the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen.

Arturo Vidal might finally be getting that Flamengo move that he has been wanting: