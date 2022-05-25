Once again, Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups is extensive.
The boys from Bavaria are a bit spread out these days and will be taking a respite from club life, vacation, or, whatever they have been up to, so let’s have a look:
Austria
- Marcel Sabitzer
Cameroon
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Croatia
- Josip Stanisic
France
- Kingsley Coman
- Lucas Hernandez
- Benjamin Pavard
France U-20
- Tanguy Nianzou
Germany
- Serge Gnabry
- Leon Goretzka
- Joshua Kimmich
- Thomas Müller
- Jamal Musiala
- Manuel Neuer
- Niklas Süle (this is the last time we will be able to list the big fell here)
- Leroy Sane
Germany U-17
- Paul Wanner
Poland
- Robert Lewandowski (this might be his last time here, too)
United States
- Malik Tillman
Tillman was the only real shock on the list and that was because he decided to switch allegiances to the USMNT.
This list includes only Bayern Munich first team members and was compiled via individual social announcements and via FCBayern.com. If we missed one, let us know!
