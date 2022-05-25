 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

It’s time for some international play!

By CSmith1919
North Macedonia v Germany - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Once again, Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups is extensive.

The boys from Bavaria are a bit spread out these days and will be taking a respite from club life, vacation, or, whatever they have been up to, so let’s have a look:

Austria

  • Marcel Sabitzer

Cameroon

  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Croatia

  • Josip Stanisic

France

  • Kingsley Coman
  • Lucas Hernandez
  • Benjamin Pavard

France U-20

  • Tanguy Nianzou

Germany

  • Serge Gnabry
  • Leon Goretzka
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Thomas Müller
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Manuel Neuer
  • Niklas Süle (this is the last time we will be able to list the big fell here)
  • Leroy Sane

Germany U-17

  • Paul Wanner

Poland

  • Robert Lewandowski (this might be his last time here, too)

United States

  • Malik Tillman

Tillman was the only real shock on the list and that was because he decided to switch allegiances to the USMNT.

This list includes only Bayern Munich first team members and was compiled via individual social announcements and via FCBayern.com. If we missed one, let us know!

