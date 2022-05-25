Once again, Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups is extensive.

The boys from Bavaria are a bit spread out these days and will be taking a respite from club life, vacation, or, whatever they have been up to, so let’s have a look:

Austria

Marcel Sabitzer

Cameroon

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Croatia

Josip Stanisic

France

Kingsley Coman

Lucas Hernandez

Benjamin Pavard

France U-20

Tanguy Nianzou

Germany

Serge Gnabry

Leon Goretzka

Joshua Kimmich

Thomas Müller

Jamal Musiala

Manuel Neuer

Niklas Süle (this is the last time we will be able to list the big fell here)

Leroy Sane

Germany U-17

Paul Wanner

Poland

Robert Lewandowski (this might be his last time here, too)

United States

Malik Tillman

Tillman was the only real shock on the list and that was because he decided to switch allegiances to the USMNT.

This list includes only Bayern Munich first team members and was compiled via individual social announcements and via FCBayern.com. If we missed one, let us know!