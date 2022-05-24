Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry planned as the last resort to replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich?

Per a report by Tz, Bayern Munich plans to fill the center-forward spot with Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry should the club fail to sign any replacements and Robert Lewandowski gone. Both Müller and Gnabry have played central roles previously and could be stop-gap solutions if everything goes south.

The current striker situation at Bayern is unpredictable to say the least. The paths are well known but the outcome is still anybody’s guess. Although Robert Lewandowski’s agent has ruled out any extension beyond 2023, one year is a long time in football. Any of the potential replacements could be signed, depending on Lewy’s selling price — Sasha Kalajdzic, Patrik Schick or Darwin Nunez.

However, should Bayern not manage to sign any replacement and Lewy does leave, either this season or at the end of his contract next year, the Bayern brass have an emergency plan to address the issue — moving Müller in the central role along with Gnabry. Gnabry’s option of course, depends on his own extension. Both the players have played center forward roles more for Germany than for their clubs with a very respectable extent of success. Although the likelihood of not signing any replacements is very slim, Nagelsmann will now have personnel for a back three. This should allow some room to make do with part time CFs like Muller and Gnabry.