Report: Sasa Kalajdzic leaning toward Borussia Dortmund over Bayern Munich, BVB will need to sell players for deal

According to a report from Bild, Bayern Munich has not been able to convince VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic to join this club despite two rounds of talks. Instead, Kalajdzic might prefer a future with Borussia Dortmund because Edin Terzic’s squad can offer him more assurances of being the team’s top option at striker:

Stuttgart’s star striker Sasa Kalajdzic (24/contract until 2023) is suddenly a hot topic again at the Pott-Klub. As BILD found out, the top scorer would rather switch to runners-up than to record champions. According to BILD information, there was no spark in the talks. Kalajdzic has probably recognized himself that he probably is not the A solution for the champions as a possible replacement for superstar Robert Lewandowski (33). Coach Edin Terzic (39) can certainly imagine the two-meter storm giant in his system. Ex-coach Marco Rose (45), on the other hand, is said to have had doubts. After being thrown out, the personnel is now picking up speed. The fee for Kalajdzic should be around 25 million euros. Significantly cheaper than the other Sturm candidate Sébastian Haller (27/contract until 2025). Ajax want at least €35m for the Frenchman. The fact is: In order to be able to afford the Stuttgart man, Dortmund first has to sell players (Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard).

With Borussia Dortmund — allegedly — needing to sell off some players to generate funds for Kalajdzic, it is no sure thing that BVB will be able to get to the number it needs for the Austrian, but it sure appears like it is going to try.

According to Kalajdzic’s agent, though, the big man will not rush any decision on his future: