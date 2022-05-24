Bundesliga Watch: Borussia Dortmund hires Edin Terzic, Wolfsburg inks former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac is back in the Bundesliga, but we will touch on him in a second. First, let’s take a look at the recent hire of Edin Terzic by Borussia Dortmund. There are many who would argue that Terzic should have been offered the full-time job after an amazingly successful run as an interim manager to close off the 2020/21 season.

Dortmund hired Marco Rose, though, but that relationship flamed out after only one season. Finally, Terzic will now get his chance to prove himself as the squad’s boss:

Borussia Dortmund has agreed to terms with Edin Terzic to become the new first-team head coach on a contract until 2025 pic.twitter.com/7PCDEM7Eyn — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2022

“By now, people should know how important BVB is in my life. I would like to sincerely thank Aki Watzke, Michael Zorc, and Sebastian Kehl for their great trust and this great responsibility. We will give everything every day for the success of the club,” Terzic said.

As for Wolfsburg, they hired a familiar face in Kovac.

Niko Kovac wird neuer Trainer der Wölfe! Der 50-Jährige unterzeichnete bei den Grün-Weißen einen Vertrag bis 2025. Willkommen in Wolfsburg, Trainer! #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/PEZr9JL75H — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) May 24, 2022

Niko Kovac becomes the new Wolves coach! The 50-year-old has signed a contract with the Green-Whites until 2025. Welcome to Wolfsburg, coaches!

Kovac sounded happy to be back in the Bundesliga.

“I’m a child of the Bundesliga and I’m very keen and motivated to start another successful chapter with the Wolves. The anticipation of making a difference and being successful together with my coaching team in Wolfsburg is great, the team has enormous potential and the conditions for optimal and successful work are there,” Kovac said.