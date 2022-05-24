Report: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski agrees to terms with FC Barcelona, but could Real Madrid swoop in for the steal?

Per a report from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski has agreed to personal terms with FC Barcelona.

The specifics on a potential salary for Lewandowski were not listed, except for the striker’s requirements could be handled by FC Barcelona. The Catalans would be willing to give the Polish striker a three-year contract, something that did not appear likely in Bavaria:

Update #Lewandowski: There is a verbal agreement with #FCBarcelona. He could sign a 3-years-contract until 2025. Also due to @FabrizioRomano. His financial demands are no problem for the club. Bayern will allow him to leave if they get Kalajdzic + X (Mané). @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 24, 2022

According to Spanish outlet AS, though, Real Madrid could be a player for Lewandowski, despite the presence of Karim Benzema.

Citing his physical attributes and scoring ability, Los Blancos could be pondering a move for the Polish star after failing to convince Kylian Mbappe to make the move to Spain. Instead, Mbappe received a king’s ransom to stay at Paris Saint-Germain:

The Pole is crazy about leaving Bayern and although he is flirting with Barcelona his crush, since 2019 is Madrid his dream, as reported by AS. This was confirmed a week ago by Bayern’s own president, Herbert Hainer, when he spoke in Germany about the rumors that place the striker outside Munich. “We already had the case in 2019 when Robert flirted with Real Madrid, Bayern is familiar with this situation,” he admitted. The Bavarian club is determined not to sell and is threatening to keep him even if he leaves on a free in 2023. Lewandowski remains lethal even though his passport says he will be 34 in August. He has scored 40 goals or more in the last six seasons (55, 48 and 50 in the three most recent) and Madrid have reports that his physique is that of a gifted player. Since December, when he began to outfit his exit, Lewandowski asked his agent to prioritize Madrid if an offer came in. With Mbappé, Lewandowski could not fit in, especially with Benzema. But a striker on the loose like that is a desirable piece.

How serious Real Madrid actually gets remains to be seen. Most people would consider having Benzema lead the attack to be good enough, but perhaps Carlo Ancelotti has a wrinkle up his sleeve to make two of the world’s best strikers work in unison.

Not everyone believes that Los Blancos will make the move, however. Spanish journalist Jorge Calabres says Real Madrid will not get into the bidding for Lewandowski: