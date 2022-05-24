Daily Schmankerl: VfB Stuttgart wants €30M for Sasa Kalajdzic — will Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund bite?; PSG nearing deal for striker; Cristiano Ronaldo in the plans for Manchester United; Brendan Aaronson to Leeds United looking real; & MORE!

VfB Stuttgart has reportedly put a number out for Bayern Munich transfer target Sasa Kalajdzic

Stuttgart want €30m as a basis to start negotiations for Saša Kalajdžić. The player’s representatives held talks with Bayern, but there’s no concrete offer so far. Should no club meet Stuttgart’s asking price, VfB are considering keeping Kalajdžić next season.

Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are rumored to have interest in Kalajdzic. The latest reports indicate that the Austrian is looking more closely at BVB right now because of Robert Lewandowski’s presence on the Bayern Munich roster for 2023.

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg says the number could be a little bit lower than what kicker states, but also is reporting Bayern Munich could be pushing ahead of Borussia Dortmund:

Update #Kalajdzic: In the talks numbers have already been discussed. Nagelsmann has concrete plans with him. All sides push for a transfer to #FCBayern. Next talks this week. Stuttgart expects a transfer fee around €20-25m. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc #TransferUpdate — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2022

The imminent arrival of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui at Bayern Munich could be mean that Bouna Sarr will leave:

FC Bayern, as the kicker learned, would let Sarr go if there was an offer – the coaching team has other professionals in the plans. In addition, Noussair Mazraoui is another Ajax right-back coming to Munich. For Sarr, this means that if he stayed, he would most likely not get more playing time than in this past season. Rather even less. A new challenge elsewhere would probably be the best solution for both sides. FC Bayern want and need to save salaries, and for the Lyon-born Frenchman with Senegalese roots, a change of scenery would mean more appearances.

A change for Sarr is absolutely the best scenario for all involved.

Bayern Munich’s offseason got off to a rousing start.

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club for FC Barcelona. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has suddenly found his position within the organization in some jeopardy (if you believe certain reports). Bayern Munich was linked to serial underachiever Ousmane Dembele — and about a dozen other options who can play one forward role or another.

We had a poor finish to the campaign, some contract drama, typical FC Hollywood storylines, and an early start to silly season form a “WTF Voltron” to get us going and it is not even June yet.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Chuck and Jake talk through Robert Lewandowski’s situation, what might happen, and the huge hole he would leave in the lineup.

Some options to replace the Polish international.

Brazzo’s new drama.

A little praise for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why no one wants Ousmane Dembele even if he has some tantalizing ability.

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly closing in on Stade de Reims Hugo Ekitike, who had been linked to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Inter Milan:

Remember, last winter he had already been on the verge of joining Newcastle for 45 M€. But the case fell apart at the last moment. The Magpies are still fully on the case, as are Bayern, Dortmund, Manchester United and Inter Milan. But there is a club that already has a head start and not least, PSG. According to our information, it was Luis Campos who took matters into his own hands in this case and who is leading it. According to a source familiar with the matter, it is an offer of 45 M€ that the club of the capital is about to draw. The profile of the Reims striker is part of PSG’s new recruitment policy, which aims to hire younger players, less bling-bling, but with a lot of room for improvement.

The Bundesliga is having some fun with Eintracht Frankfurt winning the Europa League:

Brentford is eager to hang on to Christian Eriksen:

Thomas Frank has given an update on Christian Eriksen’s future at Brentford next season, with the Denmark midfielder out of contract in west London. He said: “We want to keep everyone including Christian Eriksen. I don’t know, I believe there’s a good chance but there’s a risk he could sign for another club. He needs to go away with his family and decide what to do. I’m an optimistic person so I keep believing, but we don’t know at this moment in time. Then it’s about adding players to improve the squad. Not many, one or two.”

Check out the Bundesliga’s match day balls for next season:

The Bundesliga's official match ball for next season ⚽ pic.twitter.com/CMVGU3CWmf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 19, 2022

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could be on his way back to Juventus:

Where is Paul Pogba headed next season? According to Italian media, his future is clear. The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the French will be drawn back to Juventus Turin. The 29-year-old moved from the Bianconeri to Manchester United in 2016. He is said to have signed a three-year contract with the Turin team and earn around 10 million euros a year. Pogba’s contract at Manchester expires after the season, which is why he can join on a free transfer. United had transferred 105 million euros to Turin six years ago. According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in the Frenchman.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says that Cristiano Ronaldo is in the plans for next season:

Erik ten Hag asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will have a role in his plans for new Manchester United "Of course!". #MUFC



"Cristiano can bring goals. But I talk first with Cristiano before I talk with you...", ten Hag added. pic.twitter.com/ZReMTmHhrd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022

Former Philadelphia Union phenom and current Red Bull Salzburg star Brenan Aaronson looks to be headed to Leeds United: