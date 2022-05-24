Bayern Munich counting on rejuvenated, settled Marcel Sabitzer for 2022/23

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed that Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was leaning toward leaving the club, but after his agent, Roger Wittmann, had a meeting with representatives on Säbener Straße, it appears the Austrian will stay and try to prove himself.

“We had a very good conversation. Marcel didn’t have a good season. He didn’t have an ideal start either, struggled with a long-term calf injury and only joined the team late in the summer,” Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We believe in the player. Through the preparation for the coming season, we want to get him back to his old strength”

Sabitzer’s presence should help lessen the hit that could be felt on the depth chart as Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca are both expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

As for Sabitzer’s former RB Leipzig teammate Konrad Laimer, who has been closely linked to a transfer to Bavaria, Salihamidzic would not offer much of a comment.

”He is a player of RB Leipzig. In principle, we do not comment on players who are under contract at other clubs,” said Laimer.