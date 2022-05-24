Breaking: Bayern Munich announces signing of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui

Bayern Munich have signed right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.

The Morocco international joins Bayern on a free transfer after his contract expires in July. He signed a four-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2026.

“I had a good feeling right from the first talks with FC Bayern and I’m delighted to be moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. FC Bayern has just become German champions for the tenth time in a row and will also be among the contenders to win the Champions League again next year. I chose this club because I can win the biggest titles here,” Mazraoui said to FCBayern.com.

Mazraoui was courted by many clubs, notably Barcelona, after his rise to stardom. He was reportedly close to joining the Catalans, but a direct conversation with Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann apparently changed his mind. Bayern thus succeeded in bolstering the right back position, a position which has not been fully satisfactory since the legendary Philipp Lahm hung up his boots.

So far, Mazraoui has played four seasons for Ajax, winning three Dutch league titles and two Dutch cups, while also being a key member of the side that reached the Champions League semifinals in 2019.

The 24-year-old will mainly be played on the right side of defense, but he can also play as a left-back or a midfielder. How he will be deployed in what sort of formation remains to be seen. He could be a classic right-back playing in a back four, or a more advanced wing-back in a back three.