Bayern Munich Alumni: Uli Hoeneß comes out firing and no one is safe

If there is one man who never has a shortage of opinions on all things Bayern Munich, it is Uli Hoeneß.

Germany outlet RTL caught up with the club legend and he had a lot to say. Let’s take a look at Hoeneß firing on all cylinder on a numbers of topics (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Robert Lewandowski’s contract situation: “Robert has a contract. At the moment, nobody at Bayern will let Lewandowski out of this contract. We obviously haven’t found a replacement so far, so our opinion is clear. If he stays, plays well and continue to feel comfortable in Germany with his family, maybe he will come in January and say: Wow, I like it so much here, maybe I’ll stay two or three more years.”

“Barcelona want to have Lewandowski while they had a 1.3 billion euros debt six months ago. In Germany they would’ve been bankrupt for a long time. 1.3 billion debt, the bankruptcy judge is at the door and they’re making a X-million offer to a Bayern player.”

A perceived lack of appreciation for Lewandowski, with David Alaba and Niklas Süle catching strays along the way: “Appreciation means money, at 99%. With Alaba it was only about money, with Süle only about money. It’s the same situation as with Süle. He has a great offer from Bayern and must decide now.”

Serge Gnabry’s contract status and the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer: “You, the media, are driving me crazy with this free transfer thing. What do you want? Do you want to fill these players with money until they say yes or maybe choke off.”

Hoeneß also went on to say that Süle asked for 30% more than what Bayern Munich offered him and that Dortmund was willing to pay Süle more, including a signing bonus.