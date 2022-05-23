Report: Serge Gnabry might be pondering Bayern Munich exit

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, Serge Gnabry might be considering leaving Bayern Munich after rejecting a contract offer from the club:

According to SPORT1 information, the 26-year-old can now imagine leaving the German record champions. He did not accept a recent contract offer from Bayern. Contrary to reports to the contrary, this was significantly less than 19 million euros a year, but came closer to his expectations (around 15 million euros a year).

One of the prevalent themes with Gnabry now is that he does not feel “valued” at Bayern Munich, something that both Niklas Süle and Robert Lewandowski have also been rumored to have felt before opting to find a new pathway forward:

The problem from Bayern’s point of view: Gnabry, like Robert Lewandowski, who also wants to get rid of Erling Haaland because of Munich’s offensive campaign, does not feel sufficiently valued by his employer. It’s not just about being used in a more central position in coach Julian Nagelsmann’s system. According to SPORT1 information, Gnabry is also disappointed that the bosses around sports director Hasan Salihamidzic have worked harder on contract extensions for other players like Kingsley Coman in recent months than they did with him.

One of the reasons Gnabry might be feeling this way is that CEO Oliver Kahn reportedly has been absent from all contract talks:

CEO Oliver Kahn also did not actively participate in the discussions with Gnabry’s management — unlike Lewandowski recently, when “Titan” sat down at a table with consultant Pini Zahavi in ​​the presence of Salihamidzic. Sure, for Gnabry, at what is supposedly the best footballer age, it’s about perhaps the best contract of his career, but also about the feeling of being absolutely wanted and needed.

If true, and Gnabry’s discussions have suffered through some of the same pitfalls as Süle and Lewandowski, the club might have to start to examine its tact in dealing with key players.

Real Madrid is now reportedly interested in Gnabry, which could complicate matters on a contract extension as well.