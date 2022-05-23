Official: Manuel Neuer extends his contract at Bayern Munich until 2024

Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with Bayern Munich.

The goalkeeper followed in the footsteps of his teammate Thomas Müller, who extended his own contract about three weeks ago. Like Müller’s, Neuer’s new contract runs until 2024.

“I’m very glad that my path at FC Bayern will continue. We will again have a very good team, with which we can play for all titles,” said Neuer. As a goalkeeper, captain and key player, I want to be a decisive factor in our major goals. I want to extend our league winning streak and compete for the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League titles.”

There were some reports coming out that Neuer’s contract talks were hitting some slight obstacles in terms of his demands. However, it seems those little snags have been successfully taken care of, and the fans will be delighted to hear that the world’s best goalkeeper has devoted another year of his career to Bayern.

Neuer has been at Bayern for eleven years after joining from Schalke 04 in 2011. Since then, the goalkeeper has been a part of Bayern’s decade of immense success. He has been Bayern’s captain since 2017, and has led his team to a historic sextuple and their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title. He also won the World Cup with Germany, for whom he also wears the captain’s armband.

Here’s to many more happy memories with Neuer for club and country!