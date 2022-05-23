Pini Zahavi says Bayern Munich is “history” for Robert Lewandowski, denies offer was made from the club

Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski cannot seem to agree on if — or when — an offer was made for a contract renewal.

Without a definitive “yes” or “no”, Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, wanted to take his side of the story to the media.

“For Robert Lewandowski, FC Bayern is history. Robert wants to leave FC Bayern after eight years in which he gave the club everything. Now, at almost 34, he has the opportunity to fulfill a lifetime dream and join the club he always dreamed of,” Zahavi told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Why is FC Bayern denying him this opportunity? For Robert, the matter is very clear: he wants to leave FC Bayern this summer. Nobody cares about money here, neither Robert nor me. He hasn’t felt respected by the people in charge for months, that’s the truth. FC Bayern didn’t lose the player Lewandowski, but the person Robert.”

Zahavi went further to reiterate that he did not receive an offer for Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

“No, there was no such offer. I’ll tell you an anecdote from the past year. I came for a meeting with Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidžić and Marco Neppe to Munich. I told them, ‘What do you think about a contract extension with Robert’ The answer: silence. No Yes, no No, no maybe, just nothing,” Zahavi said. “I said towards the end of the meeting, ‘If it is so, then sell him next summer’ Their answer was: ‘We actually don’t want to sell, but if you bring us an offer over €120 million, we could talk’ — it was the amount that (Erling) Haaland would’ve cost, including all commissions.”

More than anything, Zahavi wanted it to be known that Lewandowski was not unaware of what was going on and that Zahavi, himself, should not be made the villain in this situation.

“Robert is a very intelligent person, not just the best striker in the world. He knows exactly what’s going on around him and what FC Bayern had planned. So Robert knew all along that Bayern wanted to replace him with Haaland. Erling’s father has even confirmed it, he said some time ago in a personal conversation: ‘Erling is going to Bayern at 50% — ‘The football world is big, but there are no secrets’,” Zahavi said. “I certainly hope that the people in charge and the supervisory board will rethink their decision. Of course, they can keep Robert for a year — he has contract until 2023, but I would not recommend that. For Robert Lewandowski, FC Bayern is history. I was made to be the enemy here because David Alaba made his decision to leave the club a year ago. Not because I influenced him, but because the people in charge of the negotiations were complacent towards him.”

