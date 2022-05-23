Small details still stalling a contract extension for Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich

Much like Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer is still expected to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich. His current contract is set to expire next summer, but there are a few small details that have prevented the Bayern captain from putting pen to paper on a new deal. Thankfully, there’s still time to get everything sorted and the club is remaining relaxed over the situation.

Per a new report from kicker, Neuer and his representatives are concerned with the length of the proposed extension since he can probably play for longer than outfield players as there’s not as much physical strain and fatigue on goalkeepers. It’s generally a policy at Bayern not to extend players for more than a year who are over 30 years of age, but Neuer can very much see himself playing at Bayern for another couple of seasons as the starting goalkeeper.

Robert Lewandowski’s situation could have potentially effected the way Neuer is looking at his own situation. Lewandowski’s agent and representatives were pushing for a three-year deal to get him to stay at Bayern instead of leaving for Barcelona, but Bayern’s front office was reluctant to offer an extension for that long. For him it now looks increasingly likely that he will leave for Barcelona either this summer for a significant fee, or next summer on a free transfer. For Neuer, seeing Lewandowski’s representatives push for a three-year deal might’ve influenced his own desire to ask for an extension of longer than a year, especially as a goalkeeper that boasts a decent fitness record.

Neuer is also concerned with the future composition of the squad. He wants to continue to win silverware while he’s still at Bayern and they face a potential troublesome attacking transition period if Lewandowski was to leave Bayern this summer. Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui are both close to completing moves to Bayern from AFC Ajax, but that wouldn’t make up for the loss of Lewandowski. Taking a few steps back, losing David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Niklas Sule, and potentially Lewandowski in the span of just a year is cause for concern for Neuer in terms of looking at the future of the squad.

It is also Neuer’s hope to continue working alongside goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, with whom he’s been working with since 2011. He will be the keeping coach again this season, but Neuer would want that to continue beyond this upcoming season if he were to follow through and sign an extension, be it for another year, or longer.