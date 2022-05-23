Lothar Matthäus thinks Robert Lewandowski’s exit from Bayern Munich could be embarrassing

In a recent column for Sky (as captured by Sport1), Bayern Munich and Germany great Lothar Matthäus stated that the club is spiraling toward an embarrassing situation with Robert Lewandowski.

“There is little right at the moment. (David) Alaba and (Niklas) Süle are gone in a very short time and to make matters worse they are also free transfers. And because that’s not enough, Lewandowski is no longer interested in FC Bayern. No wonder with all the quarrels, the loss of quality and the obvious courting of Haaland,” wrote Matthäus in his Sky column.

Matthäus thinks Bayern Munich should have sought to lock down Lewandowski a lot earlier.

“I would have done everything to extend the long-term deal with the two-time world footballer. An exception should have been made with him,” Matthäus remarked. “Lewandowski is an absolute flagship for Bayern Munich in terms of marketing and image. Which Bayern player has been a world footballer in the last 30 years? None! Now you finally have one and treat him like this. (The Bayern Munich front office) must follow the clear statements with action. If he still leaves, it will be embarrassing for Bayern. And if no remotely adequate replacement is then bought, the whistles that have just been given to Hasan Salihamidzic will not remain an isolated case.”